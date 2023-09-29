The White House has pinned the blame for a looming government shutdown on House Republicans, who have been paralyzed by their inability to pass a funding package. by their inability to pass a funding package, and Republicans who don't want to uphold a bipartisan spending agreement from earlier this year.

A shutdown would arrive at a tenuous moment for Biden, who already faces low poll numbers and concerns about the economy as he seeks a second term in office, partially on the pitch that he offers steady stewardship in Washington.

Asked on Friday if Biden should bear any responsibility for the shutdown, White House budget director Shalanda Young said “absolutely not" and accused Republicans of being cavalier with people's lives.

Anita Dunn, Biden’s senior adviser, blamed the looming shutdown on “the most extreme fringe” of House Republicans in a presentation to allies on Thursday. She said “we have to hold them accountable” and “make sure they pay the political price.” headtopics.com

“We’re not allowed to actually use the M-word here in the White House right now," said Dunn, referring to legal guidance intended to ensure, which prevents political activity while administration officials are on the job. “But everyone here knows what I mean.

