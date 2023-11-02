Biden says he supports 'pause' not 'ceasefire' on Israel's Gaza attacks

The 80-year-old Democrat was delivering remarks to some 200 supporters in the northern US state when a member of the audience shouted out to him. The president responded:"I think we need a pause. A pause means giving time to get the prisoners out."

Biden engaged further with the woman, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the nickname Bibi. The White House has previously called for"humanitarian pauses" to allow aid to be delivered into Gaza or to carry out evacuations, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire, believing it would exclusively play into the hands of Hamas.

