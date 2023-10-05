Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says 'No'

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris among scheduled speakers at Feinstein memorialThe memorial service for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein being held at San Francisco City Hall Thursday afternoon will feature speakers including Vice President Kamala Harris, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a recorded message from President Joe Biden.

As Hunter Biden appears in federal court, GOP Lawmakers ratchet up their investigation against himHouse Republicans have been ratcheting up their case against both Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden.

Trump reacts to Biden’s border flip, Biden nominates former Hunter colleague and more top headlinesGet all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox.

Manchin gives indirect answer when asked if Biden is Democratic Party's best 2024 candidateAsher Notheis is a social media producer at the Washington Examiner, where he was previously a breaking news reporter. A Liberty University graduate who has spent most of his life in Virginia, Asher started writing articles for his college newspaper before writing stories for the College Fix. After graduating in 2021, he started writing for the Washington Examiner on the breaking news team. Follow him on X: AsherNotheis

Mexico president says will cooperate with Guatemala president-elect's administrationMexico will cooperate with the incoming administration of Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, after a fraught transition process that has drawn international criticism.

President Biden announces another wave of student loan forgivenessAs student loan payments resume, another 125,000 borrowers will have their debt canceled through existing relief programs.