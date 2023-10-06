The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Despite the differences, there have been stepped-up efforts in recent months by the two sides to manage the relationship.

Biden praises Feinstein as defender of American values at San Francisco memorialPresident Joe Biden praised the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday as a dear friend and a woman of deep integrity who fought to protect what was important to America: freedom, civil liberties, security and the U.S. Constitution.

President Biden praises Dianne Feinstein as defender of American values at San Francisco memorialU.S. President Joe Biden honored Dianne Feinstein in video remarks as a defender of American values and a dear friend at a memorial service for the late U.S. senator

Biden planning to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco: ReportPresident Biden reportedly has plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month in California.

Starbucks is closing 7 stores in San Francisco — see the list of locationsThe 59 Starbucks locations in San Francisco will soon be 52.

Nancy Pelosi Pays Respects to Longtime Friend Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City HallLate California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last week at the age of 90, is lying in state at the San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday, as her daughter Katherine, granddaughter Eileen, and officials like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and SF Mayor London Breed join the public in paying their respects.