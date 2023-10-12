Biden’s war on American energy has a lot to do with Hamas’s war on Israel

Joe Biden solemnly declared that he stands with Israel against the terrorists. Great. But his actions in the White House have facilitated these homicidal attacks by financing our enemies. This was so predictable and avoidable. Biden’s war on American energy started on day one.

We also know from the days of the OPEC oil embargoes of the 1970s that the nation that has control of oil markets has a commanding height of geo-political influence around the world. It is a truism that in 21st century global confrontations, economic might is foremost in fending off enemies.

American families in Israel in agony as fears of loved ones kidnapped growAt least four Americans have been identified as hostages as the search for missing U.S. citizens continues, and it is feared that many were kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

Biden to offer support for Israel, American Jews in speechPresident Joe Biden on Tuesday will stress U.S. support for Israel as it reels from the killing of more than 1,000 people, including at least 11 Americans, from a surprise attack launched by Palestinian Hamas militants.

American in Israel whose family was taken hostage by Hamas speaks outAbbey Onn's relatives were taken on Saturday during Hamas' attack on Israel, but she said she is hoping for a diplomatic solution.

Biden decries Hamas invasion as 'pure evil' as American death toll in Israel rises to 14Pres. Joe Biden did not hold back in remarks from the White House Tuesday when he strongly condemned Hamas' invasion of Israel as a reflection of the worst...

Violence in Israel disrupts study-abroad plans for American studentsIn a typical year, thousands of U.S. college students come to Israel for study-abroad programs. Now the situation is fluid after Islamist militants launched attacks on Israel from Gaza and Israel declared war on Hamas.

Kids of American Mom Adrienne Neta Heard Her Final Screams as Hamas Attacked in IsraelA Chicago mom and daughter, a couple who died while shielding their son, and a teen from New York are feared to be among at least 14 Americans killed in Israel.