Biden's Transgender Appointee Dismisses Opposition to Pro-Transgender Policies During Easter

President Joe Biden’s top transgender appointee dismissed the public’s opposition to his promotion of pro-transgender policies during Christianity’s Easter holy days. “I felt that it was faux outrage … it was manufactured,” said Rachel Levine, who is Biden’s assistant secretary for health.

“It’s just that this Sunday was Easter, which is a very important holiday and very important event, and it also just happened to be the 31st,” said Levine, who wears a uniform designed for female Navy admirals. Biden used Good Friday to proclaim the “Transgender Day of Visibility” on March 31 — which was Easter Sunday this year — possibly having administration officials tout the theme to Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity.

