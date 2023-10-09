Biden's second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over plan's details

October 10, 2023 at 12:34 am EDTFILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington. Biden's second attempt at student loan cancellation is moving forward as a group of negotiators meets Oct.
It’s unclear who will be eligible for forgiveness under the new plan and how much relief they would get. Those details will be decided after the administration takes input from the negotiators, who meet in a series of sessions scheduled to continue into December.
The Education Department routinely uses negotiated rulemaking to enact federal regulation, and it’s required for any regulation related to student financial aid. It can be a long and painstaking process, and it often finishes without consensus among negotiators. headtopics.com
Republicans rallied against the cancellation, saying it would add an unfair benefit for college graduates at the expense of taxpayers who didn't attend college. Some legal analysts see the court's decision as a rejection of any mass cancellation without action from Congress. The court concluded that the education secretary has power “to make modest adjustments and additions to existing provisions, not transform them.
— Those who are eligible for loan cancellation under existing income-driven repayment plans but have not applied for those programs; — Borrowers with older loans taken out before Congress created benefits meant to ease the burden of student debt;It also asks negotiators to discuss the types of factors that would merit loan cancellation. headtopics.com
