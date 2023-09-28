Biden’s Running a B- Economy. He Could Win Anyway.

The second Republican debate was full of scorn for the president's economic record. Voters aren't ready to make a call yet, writes Brian Hamilton. A look at the past hundred years clearly shows that presidents get elected when the economy is strong, and they lose when the economy is not strong. (Whether or not presidents have anything to do with the economy is a topic for another day).

There are roughly four things people care about in the economy. Do I have a job? If I want to buy something, how much will I have to pay if I have to finance it? Will the dollar I’m holding today be worth much less in a year than it is now? In general, do I feel as if the economy is growing—do I feel good about growth and the health of the economy? So, the unemployment rate, interest rates, inflation, and real gross domestic product growth reflect the vast majority of what is going on in the economy and how people perceive it.

The good news is that people have an inherent pulse for these common-sense things. (It’s the economists and politicians who confuse everything). Let’s come up with a report card. Today, unemployment is under 4%, which is historically low. People have jobs. Grade: A. Interest rates are way too high. Mortgage rates are up significantly in the past two years and on average are above 7% today. Grade: D.

About the author: Brian Hamilton is chairman of LiveSwitch. He founded Sageworks (now Abrigo), a fintech company.

Inflation dramatically increased starting two years ago but has recently slowed to 3.7%, which is a little too high but much better. Grade: B-. The economy is growing at around 2%, not bad but nothing to write home about. Grade: C.

Depending on your teacher, a responsible overall grading of the economy might be about a C+ or a B-.

What does this mean for Bidenomics and the election? We can predict a lot of what will happen. President Biden will claim everything is lovely and getting better. Republicans will claim things are terrible. In the second Republican presidential debate last night, there was no shortage of that sentiment. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy called today’s economic policies “disastrous.” Former Vice President Mike Pence said “Bidenomics has failed.” Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis talked about “our overall economic decline” under Biden. The hard truth is that the economy is in one of those strange times where things aren’t neat and clean.

The last time the economy was so muddled going into a vote was in 1960, when John F. Kennedy ran for lower inflation but when the economy was not terrible. So, it will be very important how things trend in the next 12 months. Ronald Reagan beat Walter Mondale in a landslide in 1984, but it is important to remember that just a year before we were still in the muck of a recession. A year makes an enormous difference in politics. When Bill Clinton announced his run for president in 1991, few gave the Democrats a chance; George H.W. Bush was riding high approval rates. But in the next year, the economy faltered a little (it was not the “worst economy in 50 years,” despite what Clinton said) and the rest is history. It is important to realize that when politicians’ mouths are moving, lies are often the delivered content.

What have you done for me lately is the mantra of the voting public, as maybe it should be. The bottom line is that it’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen to the economy over the next year or so. Biden’s re-election chances are just as hard to forecast.

The good news is that the majority of people are able to discern what is really going on.

Guest commentaries like this one are written by authors outside the Barron’s and MarketWatch newsroom. They reflect the perspective and opinions of the authors. Submit commentary proposals and other feedback to ideas@barrons.com.