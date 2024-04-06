Biden's re-election campaign raises historic funds compared to Trump's cash-strapped operation

The President’s re-election campaign ended March with $192 million on hand compared to $93 million for Trump , who faces skyrocketing bills in his civil and criminal trials. According to a recent analysis from The New York Times, Trump has spent more than $100 million on legal costs since his presidency ended in 2021.

'The money we are raising is historic,' Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said of the latest numbers, which the campaign claims are the most a Democratic candidate has ever posted at this point in the election cycle. 'It's a stark contrast to Trump's cash-strapped operation that is funneling the limited and billionaire-reliant funds it has to pay off his various legal fee

Biden Trump Re-Election Campaign Funds Legal Costs Democratic Candidate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden launches 'Latinos con Biden-Harris' to court Hispanic voters wooed by TrumpPresident Biden's 2024 re-election campaign is launching a new program called 'Latinos con Biden-Harris,' meant to bring in Hispanic voters in key swing states.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Kamala Harris dodges on why Biden-Harris campaign uses TikTok despite national security concernsVice President dodged questions on Sunday about why the Biden-Harris campaign is actively using the Chinese-owned app, TikTok, despite national security concerns.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Harris noncommittal on whether Biden will debate Trump; is 'ready' to serve if necessaryShe spoke with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Trump blasts Biden over Laken Riley’s death after Biden says he regrets using term ‘illegal’President Joe Biden says he regretted using the term “illegal” during his State of the Union address to describe the suspected killer of Laken Riley. In an interview Saturday with MSNBC…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Trump blasts Biden over Laken Riley’s death after Biden says he regrets using term ‘illegal’ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that he regretted using the term “illegal” during his State of the Union address to describe the

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Trump blasts Biden over Laken Riley’s death after Biden says he regrets using term ‘illegal’Riley’s death has become a rallying cry for Republicans amid a record surge of migrants entering the country.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »