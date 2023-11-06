Biden's nominee for Social Security Administration faces confirmation hearing

President Joe Biden’s nominee to take over the Social Security Administration was in front of senators on Thursday as they weigh whether to approve the confirmation to lead the public safety net program relied on by millions of American retirees. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley was nominated to the post in July to complete a term that expires in 2025 leading the office that runs one of the biggest social programs in the country.

He praised Social Security’s function for American seniors, retirees and people with disabilities as a crucial lifeline despite its recent struggles and looming fiscal shortfall

