Biden's Immigration Failures Worst for Hispanic Community, Says Rep. Salazar

President Joe Biden 's failures on the immigration crisis are the "worst thing that could be happening to my community," and his actions have "done the worst service to the Hispanics in the United States in the last 100 years," Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar told Newsmax on Saturday.

"I represent the Hispanics in the United States, the largest minority in the country," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count," while discussing the Biden administration's parole program that allows 30,000 migrants a month to enter the United States. "This is just a little patch that the Biden administration is trying to put now," Salazar said, noting that the program allows immigrants to be flown into the United States from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua

Biden Immigration Crisis Hispanic Community Parole Program Migrants United States Maria Elvira Salazar

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden launches 'Latinos con Biden-Harris' to court Hispanic voters wooed by TrumpPresident Biden's 2024 re-election campaign is launching a new program called 'Latinos con Biden-Harris,' meant to bring in Hispanic voters in key swing states.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Was Joe Biden's 'Bagman'Rep. Harriet Hageman R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Saturday that it is important for America to see the testimony of Hunter Biden so that the public can know 'the extent to which he was the front man, or the bagman, for Joe Biden.'

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Joe Biden desperate to reverse massive defection of Hispanic votersShockwaves ran through the White House earlier this month when a Siena College/New York Times poll showed President Biden trailing former President Donald Trump among Hispanic voters.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Inside the Beltway: Joe Biden drops into Arizona to mobilize Hispanic votePresident Biden ventured to Arizona on Tuesday in an effort to reach out to Hispanic voters. His appearance at a local restaurant in Phoenix was heralded by campaign signs that read 'Latinos con Biden/Harris.'

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Hispanic voters deliver blow to 'Latinos con Biden-Harris' campaign: 'They're pandering to us'Arizona voters join 'Fox & Friends First' with pushback on the Biden-Harris campaign's latest measure to appeal to Latino voters.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

President Biden's Transgender Celebration on Easter Angers Hispanic and Christian VotersPresident Joe Biden's religious-themed celebration of transgenderism during Easter weekend may further damage his tepid support among the many American voters who are Hispanic and Christian.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »