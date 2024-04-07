Biden's Immigration Failures Worst for Hispanic Community, Says Rep. Salazar

President Joe Biden 's failures on the immigration crisis are the "worst thing that could be happening to my community," and his actions have "done the worst service to the Hispanics in the United States in the last 100 years," Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar told Newsmax on Saturday.
"I represent the Hispanics in the United States, the largest minority in the country," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count," while discussing the Biden administration's parole program that allows 30,000 migrants a month to enter the United States. "This is just a little patch that the Biden administration is trying to put now," Salazar said, noting that the program allows immigrants to be flown into the United States from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua
Biden Immigration Crisis Hispanic Community Parole Program Migrants United States Maria Elvira Salazar
