Biden's hopes for establishing Israel-Saudi relations could become a casualty of the new Mideast war

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, Sept. 20, 2023. Less than three weeks ago, Netanyahu sat beside Biden and marveled that an"historic peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia" seemed within reach.

“We’re going to see a rather significant operation from air, land and sea that costs many, many, many lives," said Steven Cook, a senior fellow for Middle East and Africa Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations."I think this dynamic of normalization will likely slow down or come to a halt, at least for a period of time.

Social media showed crowds take to the streets with Palestinian flags in Lebanon, Bahrain, Kuwait and elsewhere in the hours after the Hamas attack. A policeman in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria

Yousef Munayyer, who heads the Palestine-Israel program at the Arab Center, a Washington think tank, said the Saudis in their statement were reminding the administration that “we’ve been telling you guys over and over again that if you ignore the Palestine issue the region’s going to explode.

The Saudis had said they, too, expected Israel to make concessions. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said “there is no other way” to solve the conflict than by establishing a Palestinian state. headtopics.com

U.S. officials say they intend to press ahead, but they also acknowledge efforts are unlikely to bear fruit while there is an active conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. While Blinken may still visit Israel and several neighboring countries to look for ways to ease tensions, he is no longer expected to go to Saudi Arabia, and the Morocco stop for a meeting of foreign ministers in the so-called Negev Forum will almost certainly be postponed, according to these officials.

