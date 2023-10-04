President Joe Biden's German shepherd Commander is no longer at the White House after photos of the dog aggressively biting the arm of another White House staffer emerged, making this the 12th known bite.

New photographs were captured by a White House tourist on Sept. 13. The tourist was wanting to capture pictures of Biden's dog when Dale Haney, the superintendent of the White House grounds, was spotted being aggressively attacked by Commander. The German shepherd was seen jumping up on Haney in the White House gardens and sinking his teeth into his arm and wrist.

Haney's bite makes it the 12th known of White House staff. Last week, it was discovered that Commander had made his 11th bite of a Secret Service agent. The Washington Examiner's Byron York wrote on Tuesday that the president must act on this White House scandal. headtopics.com

Washington, D.C., government requires that a dog be put"under quarantine" on the owner's property"for 10 days," and owners are responsible for damage done by their dog. The District of Columbia Dangerous Dog Statutes place restrictions on dogs that have bitten or attacked pets or people without provocation.

