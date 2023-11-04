Biden's DHS Plan Would Release Illegal Aliens into the US with Annual Check-Ins

A plan sought by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would see illegal aliens released into the United States and only required to “check-in” with federal officials annually, Breitbart News has exclusively learned. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official Claire Trickler-McNulty gave a presentation to the House Homeland Security Committee in September regarding details of the administration’s proposed “Release and Reporting Management” (RRM) program.
RRM would replace existing DHS programs to more quickly get illegal aliens into the U.S. interior after they have arrived at the southern border — turning the nation’s borders into a European-style checkpoint. Tickler-McNulty’s presentation to the committee, reviewed exclusively by Breitbart News, suggests that RRM would ensure that millions of illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior would only have to make annual check-ins with ICE. Most of those check-ins would not be in-person but rather done electronically. RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), told Breitbart News that the latest details regarding RRM show “the entire goal” is to ensure there “is no real monitoring of illegal aliens for the duration of their removal proceedings, all while doling out taxpayer-funded social services in the meantime
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »
Source: axios | Read more »
Source: 13WHAM | Read more »
Source: KUTV2News | Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »
Source: WashTimes | Read more »