Biden's Conflicting Israel Policy: Trying to Have It Both Ways

President Joe Biden is trying to have it both ways with his post Oct. 7 Israel policy. It won’t work, especially after Iran ’s game-changing attack on the Jewish state over the weekend. Biden still claims to 'stand with Israel .' But he doesn’t want to stand with Israel too much because he risks losing the votes of those who support the Palestinians — including, apparently, his own wife. So now he’s encouraging Israel to stand down instead of standing up to the Iran ians.

Victoria Coates is vice president for foreign policy and national defense at The Heritage Foundation.

Biden Israel Palestinians Iran United Nations Ceasefire Gaza Humanitarian Aid

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tax Day reveals conflicting ideas on finances and tax policy between Biden and TrumpThe presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, have differing views on disclosing their own finances and implementing tax policies to boost the economy. Biden plans to release his income tax returns on the IRS filing deadline and advocate for wealthier individuals to pay more taxes to reduce the federal deficit and support programs for the less privileged. In contrast, Trump, who inherited wealth, has not disclosed his tax returns.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Hamas Hails Biden's 'Clear Changes' on Israel Policy'America has found that Israel is putting it in an awkward position before the world,' Hamas' Ghazi Hamad told Newsweek.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Biden bumbles toward war: U.S. policy favors Iran over IsraelThe Biden administration has pretty much mismanaged everything a presidential administration can mismanage.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Trump torches Biden, Democrats' Middle East policy: They are 'very bad' for IsraelFormer President Donald Trump criticized President Biden and the Democratic Party over their policies towards Israel and the war against Hamas.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

White House Official Confronted on Biden's Foreign Policy Blunders After Iran's Attack on IsraelA White House official was questioned about President Biden's foreign policy failures after Iran's direct attack on Israel. Despite Biden's warning, Iran launched numerous drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Experts Criticize Biden's Iran Policy After Aerial Attack on IsraelAmerican and Israeli experts criticize President Biden's alleged timid Iran policy after Tehran launched a massive aerial warfare attack on Israel. Calls for the Biden administration to reverse its dovish outreach to Iran have intensified.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »