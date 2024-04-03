Biden's condemnation of Israeli airstrike criticized as hypocrisy

President Biden's condemnation of the Israeli airstrike that killed seven food aid workers in Gaza earlier this week isn't sitting well with some critics, who called the president's reaction 'obvious hypocrisy.' Biden responded after the World Central Kitchen (WCK) nonprofit, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, announced Tuesday that it was pausing all its operations in Gaza after seven of its food aid workers – including a dual U.S.

-Canadian citizen — were killed by an 'unforgivable' Israeli airstrike. 'I am outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, including one American, in Gaza yesterday,' Biden wrote in a statement. 'They were providing food to hungry civilians in the middle of a war. They were brave and selfless. Their deaths are a tragedy

