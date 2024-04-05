Biden's Chances of Reelection Improve in Recent Polls

President Joe Biden 's chances of securing reelection in November have improved significantly according to a number of recent polls, with two respected polling aggregate sites putting him level or ahead of presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump . Recent surveys by Morning Consult and the Marquette University Law School both suggest Biden has the lead in terms of the popular vote, as does an analysis of recent polling by the aggregation website Race to the WH (White House).

However the situation is looking less rosy in polling focusing specifically on crucial swing seats, with Trump having a lead over the Democratic incumbent in most of these. In March Trump and Biden both became their respective party's presumptive 2024 presidential candidates after a series of primary victories, focusing attention on how a rematch of the 2020 presidential election could play out. Newsweek has contacted a spokesperson for the 2024 Biden reelection campaign for comment by email

