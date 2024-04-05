Biden's Call for Cease-Fire in Israel's War Campaign Faces Criticism

President Biden 's push for an immediate cease-fire in Israel 's war campaign against Hamas in Gaza has faced criticism from Israel i experts. They argue that a cease-fire now would be a victory for Hamas and show that terrorism pays.

However, Biden emphasized the need for a cease-fire to stabilize the situation and protect innocent civilians.

