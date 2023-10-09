Biden’s appeasement of Iran looms over Israel attack: ‘It’s dumb policy and it’s evil’

The $6 billion in assets freed by President Biden has been revived in the public eye after the Iranian-backed Hamas launched deadly attacks against Israel. On Saturday, thousands of rockets were fired into Israel and dozens of fighters infiltrated through the border. Israel quickly retaliated and ignited a war that has since killed more than 1100 people and wounded thousands more.

’ So why would we support them in the first place? Why unfreeze the money in the first place? Who cares if it’s been spent? Who cares? Why do it in the first place? Why renegotiate the Iranian deal with the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism? It’s dumb policy and it’s evil.

How involved is Iran on attack on Israel and how will Israel respond?

