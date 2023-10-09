Biden's appeasement has encouraged Iran's terrorist agenda

As Israel begins its necessary war against Hamas, the U.S. must do all it can diplomatically and with military and intelligence support to ensure it succeeds.

Unfortunately, although President Joe Biden has offered clear rhetorical support for Israel since the weekend and condemned Hamas's multipronged atrocities, his record dealing with the world's worst terrorist regime, Iran, has been weak, dishonest, and shameful. Iran is Hamas's sponsor in weapons, financing, and other support.

Speaking of the IRGC, remember that it was they who plotted to assassinate former Trump administration officials in the U.S. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei authorized the plots in revenge for the January 2020 U.S. killing of the IRGC's terrorist kingpin Gen. Qasem Soleimani. headtopics.com

A sensible and decisive president would have ordered limited military action against Iran to deter it from such plots. Instead, Biden allowed Iran to keep its assassination agenda with impunity. This was encapsulated three weeks ago when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi used his U.N. address to vilify Israelis, saying,"the ropes of the guilty will bring them to justice.

The horrors inflicted on Israel should wake the president from his daydreams. He must acknowledge what Iran really is — a terrorist sponsor determined to murder Americans and Israelis. There should be no appeasement of the terrorist state or its network of terror organizations. headtopics.com

