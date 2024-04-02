Biden Promises to Protect Roe v. Wade in Response to Trump's Stance on Abortion

In 2016, Donald Trump ran to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now, in 2024, he’s running to pass a national ban on a woman’s right to choose. I’m running to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land again, so we would have a federal guarantee to the right to choose. Donald Trump doesn’t trust women. I do. Trump hasn’t explicitly advocated for a nationwide abortion ban, but he indicated in a radio interview last month that he’d likely back a federal ban on the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The number of weeks, now, people are agreeing on 15, and I’m thinking in terms of that, and it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable. But people are really — even hardliners are agreeing, seems to be 15 weeks, seems to be a number that people are agreeing at. But I’ll make that announcement at the appropriate time

