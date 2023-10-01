Biden predicts now may be the ‘last gasp’ of ‘MAGA Republicans’

Trump imitates Biden getting lost on stage in California GOP speech, questions if incumbent is fit for 2nd term

President Biden mused that the so-called MAGA Republican movement may actually be anemic, but is still dangerous. “I think that this is the last gasp or maybe the first big gasp of the MAGA Republicans. And I think Trump has concluded that he has to win,” Biden told ProPublica in an interview released Sunday.

Interviewer John Harwood asked Biden if the threat to democracy could be smaller than feared due to the lack of violence in the 2022 midterm elections. “I think the opposite thing is happening, John,” Biden said.”[Trump] will pull out all the stops. I mean, the quotes he uses are just — I never thought I’d hear a president say some of the stuff he say.”Biden delivered an address

warning about the state of US democracy — his fourth speech on the topic, according to the White House. Biden alleged that “Trump and the MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy” and sharply rebuked “extremists in Congress” who want to “burn the place down.

President Biden mused that the so-called MAGA Republican movement may actually be anemic, but is still dangerous.

“I think that this is the last gasp or maybe the first big gasp of the MAGA Republicans. And I think Trump has concluded that he has to win,” Biden told ProPublica in an interview released Sunday.

Interviewer John Harwood asked Biden if the threat to democracy could be smaller than feared due to the lack of violence in the 2022 midterm elections.

“I think the opposite thing is happening, John,” Biden said.”[Trump] will pull out all the stops. I mean, the quotes he uses are just — I never thought I’d hear a president say some of the stuff he say.”Biden delivered an address

warning about the state of US democracy — his fourth speech on the topic, according to the White House.

Biden alleged that “Trump and the MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy” and sharply rebuked “extremists in Congress” who want to “burn the place down.”

His speech took place in the purple state of Arizona, where the Biden campaign hoped to fortify its gains there during 2020 election.

President Biden said in an interview that he believes the “MAGA Republican” movement is in its “last gasp.”Trump, who is facing a four-count federal indictment over his alleged scheme to thwart the 2020 election, has also accused Democrats of undercutting democracy.