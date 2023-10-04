Biden pick to lead FAA promises hard push to end work-from-home policies

Former FAA Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker told Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee members during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that, if approved, he would focus heavily on matters with agency employees.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) egged Whitaker on over the work-from-home policies and claimed the federal government was the only employer that had not returned to pre-pandemic policies. When asked by Cruz if he would commit to"working diligently" to bring employees back into the office, Whitaker agreed.

"First, I will work not just to maintain the safety record we have collectively achieved but build upon it. The two Boeing MAX crashes remind us that we must be ever-vigilant," Whitaker said. Second, the FAA should be more"agile and creative" and willing to"adapt quickly" and plan for the future rather than focus on the present. headtopics.com

