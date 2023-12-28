Biden Needs to Strike Back Against Houthis to Protect Red Sea and US Influence

The intensifying attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels is a concerted effort by Iran to spread the Iranian Islamic revolution. Experts warn that the Houthis and Iranians are at war with the United States. At least 100 attacks have been launched against commercial vessels in the past month. The world seems powerless to stop it.





New Force Created to Protect Ships in Red Sea from Houthi AttacksThe U.S. and other nations are forming a force to safeguard ships in the Red Sea from attacks by drones and ballistic missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Cargo Ship Struck by Missile in Red SeaA Liberian-flagged cargo ship was targeted by a missile in the Red Sea near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The missile was intended for another vessel that was previously attacked. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, supported by Iran, have claimed responsibility for the recent missile assaults in the area.

