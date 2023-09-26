Biden nearly stumbles exiting Air Force One, hours after exposed efforts by team to prevent more falls

President Biden, while exiting Air Force One in Michigan on Tuesday, slipped before correcting himself and preventing a fall down the stairs. when he disembarked from the jumbo jet at Detroit Metro Airport. Around the eighth step, Biden was seen slipping before quickly correcting his balance and continuing down the steps.

President Biden nearly tumbled after slipping on the stairs from Air Force One on Tuesday in Detroit, Mich.Earlier this year, the White House physician diagnosed Biden with"significant spinal arthritis," and since then he has had multiple tripping incidents that get many people questioning his age and whether he is fit to serve as president.

To prevent another embarrassing fall, Axios reported Tuesday, Biden's team is making a conscious effort to have him wear tennis shoes and limit stair climbs. US President Joe Biden falls during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colo., June 1, 2023.

(Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images / File / Fox News) He is also undergoing physical therapy with specialist Drew Contreras, who worked with President Barack Obama. Contreras has recommended several exercises to improve the president’s balance, the outlet reported. headtopics.com

