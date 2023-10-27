Biden meets top Chinese diplomat as rivals seek to manage tensions

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, addresses the media ahead of a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on Thursday. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi capped two days in Washington on Friday with an hour-long visit with President Biden at

the White House, part of an ongoing effort to thaw relations between the two superpowers after a year of anger and distrustIn meetings, U.S. policymakers ticked down the list of frustrations the Biden administration has with Beijing, ranging from China’s role in theThe two sides emerged without having made breakthroughs, U.S. officials said, and the glimpses of interactions that they made public appeared frosty. But Wang’s visit was itself a positive marker for a relationship that U.S.

While China has supported Russia following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, Beijing has not thrown the full weight of its defense industry in favor of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a policy that U.S. officials hope to preserve. China also may have some influence over Iran's decisions about whether to join fully in the Israel-Gaza conflict, a move that could pull U.S.

The tensions were on display as recently as this week, when a Chinese fighter jet flew within 10 feet of a U.S. B-52 bomber flying in international airspace over the Pacific, U.S. military officials said Thursday. They said

Over the two days of meetings in Washington, the sides did little to promote a sense of camaraderie, with the Americans in particular appearing careful to avoid any flicker of a smile that could be freeze-framed and turned into an attack ad by Republicans accusing the Biden administration of being soft on China during the upcoming presidential campaign.

