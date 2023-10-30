Biden looks to get jump on AI with sweeping executive order

Washington — President Biden will sign a sweeping executive order Monday to guide the development of artificial intelligence - requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology.The order reflects the government's effort to shape how AI evolves in a way that can maximize its possibilities and contain its perils.

He saw how it can make bad poetry. And he's seen and heard the incredible and terrifying technology of voice cloning, which can take three seconds of your voice and turn it into an entire fake conversation.' The possibility of false images and sounds led the president to prioritize the labeling and watermarking of anything produced by AI. Mr.

United States Headlines Read more: CBSNews »

Biden to sign sweeping artificial intelligence executive orderPresident Biden is expected to sign a sweeping artificial intelligence executive order on Monday, marking the U.S.’s most ambitious regulatory attempt yet. Read more ⮕

Biden AI executive order directs agencies to develop safety guidelinesThe executive order places enforcement of new standards around safety and privacy around the use of AI at the hands of government agencies. Read more ⮕

Biden unveils U.S. government's first-ever AI executive orderThe executive order builds on voluntary commitments the White House previously secured from leading AI companies. Read more ⮕

Biden unveils U.S. government's first-ever AI executive orderThe executive order builds on voluntary commitments the White House previously secured from leading AI companies. Read more ⮕

Biden's 'aggressive' AI order will make firms share some test dataThe executive order goes beyond the voluntary commitments the administration has won from leading companies. Read more ⮕

Artificial intelligence executive order from Biden addresses concernsPresident Biden issued a wide-ranging executive order Monday to curtail threats posed by artificial intelligence that the White House says will mark the 'strongest set of actions any government in the world has ever taken.' Read more ⮕