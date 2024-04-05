Biden Links U.S. Support for Israel to Protection of Palestinian Civilians

Some find it telling—and disturbing—that it took the killing of seven World Central Kitchen workers, including one American citizen, for President Joe Biden to declare that further U.S. support for Israel ’s war in Gaza will depend on how carefully Israel protects Palestinian civilians caught up in the crossfire.

and has continued to do so as estimated deaths in Gaza climbed to more than 30,000, with hunger and sickness among refugees But the WCK incident prodded Biden, for the first time, to tie U.S. policy to Israel’s behavior. As White House spokesmanput it at a news conference Thursday, speaking about Israel, “If we don’t see changes from their side, there’ll have to be changes from our side.” This is new. Until now, Biden, Kirby, and other officials have said U.S. policy would not change, regardless of Israeli excesse

