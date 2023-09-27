Biden isn't paying much attention to the 2024 GOP debate. He's already zeroing in on Trump

President Joe Biden is raising campaign cash in San Francisco while seven GOP Republican presidential hopefuls will share a debate stage down the coast in Simi Valley on Wednesday night. U.S. Sen. John McCain and give a democracy-focused addressTrump is scheduled to deliver prime-time remarks to union members in Michigan shortly before the second debate of the primary season gets underway without him.

Trump is facing multiple criminal indictments, including charges related to the Republican's role in seeking to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden. Nonetheless, Trump is the most popular choice among Republicans at this point for the party's White House nomination.

Nearly two-thirds of Republicans — 63% — now say they want him to run again, according a poll last month from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s up slightly from the 55% who said the same in April when Trump began facing a series of criminal charges. headtopics.com

While 74% of Republicans say they would support Trump in November 2024, 53% of those in the survey say they would definitely not support him if he is the nominee. An additional 11% say they would probably not support him.

In Arizona, a critical swing state he won in 2020, Biden will pay tribute to the late

Biden doesn't fare much better, with 26% overall wanting to see him run again, with 47% of Democrats saying they want him to run, compared with 37% in January.Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.