Biden is sinking like a stone and UAW members are staying on the sidelines this time

President Biden desperately needs union workers to vote for him this time around if he wants to keep his seat in the Oval Office. Is it any wonder that he's joining the UAW on the picket line?
In June, Biden’s White House approved a $9.2 billion loan to fund three battery plants to be jointly operated by Ford and South Korea’s SK in Kentucky and Tennessee, both among the country’s 28 right-to-work states. Fain was outraged, asking,"Why is Joe Biden’s administration facilitating this corporate greed with taxpayer money?" In Fain’s world,"corporate greed" describes any company trying to earn a profit, without which there would be no money for research and development, no new investment and no hiring of workers.
Weeks after the loan was announced, Sean Fain scored a meeting at the White House at which he reportedly pushed for"the president's public support for strong labor standards in the transition to electric vehicles", according to the Detroit News. A UAW spokesman doubled down, confirming that"attaching labor standards to subsidies and loans going to auto companies was a top priority." Fain also demanded that Biden issue"public support for the union's demands", which the president has done on several occasions. Fain also had harsh words for former president Donald Trump, who is planning to speak to union members in Detroit on September 27, the night of the second GOP debate. Trump has suggested that UAW’s leaders are not looking out for the workers’ best interests, and has blasted Biden’s push for electric vehicles, which he says will destroy the car industry and the union.