Biden interviewed by the special counsel in his classified documents investigation

"As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation," Sams said.

The interview raises the possibility that the special counsel's investigation may be nearing its end, nearly nine months afterThe White House said in January that documents with classified markings were uncovered at Biden's Delaware home and at a Washington office he used after he was vice president.

Biden's classified documents case has unfolded as his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, faces charges that he mishandled documents, including allegations that he told a property manager at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to delete security video. headtopics.com

During his presidential campaign, Trump has sought to liken his handling of documents to Biden's. Biden's aides have pushed back against the comparison,Biden promptly returned classified documents to the government when they were discovered in his office and then voluntarily allowed federal authorities to search his properties for additional materials.

Read more:

CNBC »

Biden interviewed amid special counsel probe on classified documentsSpokesperson Ian Sams says Biden was voluntarily interviewed at the White House on Sunday and Monday.

White House: Biden administration fully supporting and coordinating with Israel amid terror attackJulia Johnson is a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner, where she also worked as a trending news editor. She was born and raised in New Jersey before earning her bachelor's in political science in 2021 from the University of South Carolina, with a minor in mass communications. Follow Julia's X for updates on her reporting: JuliaaJohnson_

Critics blame Biden for funding Hamas attack on Israel, White House refutes those claimsWASHINGTON (AP) — The deadly Hamas militant attack on Israel and the massive retaliation it provoked from Jerusalem have thrust President Joe Biden into a Middl

White House hits RNC chief for 'hideous' Israel comments with Biden absentRepublican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel says the Hamas attack on Israel ‘falls on the shoulders of Joe Biden’ on ‘FOX News Live.’

Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Biden White House Must Support IsraelFull support from the Biden administration, as well as from both chambers of Congress, would send a message to the world that the U.S. is firmly behind Israel in its war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday.

President Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documentsThe White House says President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of the special...