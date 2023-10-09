Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents case

The interview was voluntary and conducted over two days, concluding on Monday, the White House counsel's office said in a statement.

Air traffic has resumed at Germany's Hamburg airport, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, after a police operation in response to a threat against a plane from Tehran prompted all landings and take-offs to be halted.

Read more:

Reuters »

President Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documentsThe White House says President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of the special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents

President Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documentsThe White House says President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of the special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents.

President Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documentsThe White House says President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of the special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents

President Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documentsThe White House says President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of the special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents

President Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documentsThe White House says President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of the special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents.

Joe Biden interviewed in special counsel investigation into handling of classified documentsPresident Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of an independent investigation into his handling of classified documents, the White House said late Monday.