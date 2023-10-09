Biden interviewed by special counsel about classified documents at his home, office

“The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement.

Breaking News: President Biden has met over the past two days with the special counsel investigating how classified documents ended up at his home and office.The Justice Department opened an investigation after Biden’s attorneys reported that they found several classified documents mixed with other papers in a storage closet, thereported.

A search of documents taken to Biden’s residence in Rehobeth, Delaware, later revealed the presence of several more classified documents that included “some material and handwritten notes.” That led Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint Hur as special counsel to investigate, theElection 2024: Will Hurd withdraws from GOP presidential race, supports Nikki HaleyUW Ph.D. headtopics.com

