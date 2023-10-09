Biden interviewed by special counsel about classified documents

President Biden was interviewed as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents by Special Counsel Robert Hur, the White House counsel's office said. 'The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday,' White House Counsel’s Office spokesperson Ian Sams told Fox News.

'As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation. 'We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time,' Sams added.

