Biden interrupted by climate activist during speech, promises to meet

President Joe Biden on Thursday offers a meeting as he responds to an interruption from a climate activist while giving a speech. "I tell you what, if you shush up, I'll meet with you," the president said. That came after Biden was interrupted by shouts such as, "Why haven't you declared a climate emergency?"

“I tell you what, if you shush up, I’ll meet with you,” the president said. That came after Biden was interrupted by shouts such as, “Why haven’t you declared a climate emergency?”

Montana man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill President Joe Biden, US Senator Jon TesterA Montana man has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he threatened to kill President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana

President Joe Biden on Thursday offered a meeting as he responded to an interruption from a climate activist while giving a speech focused on defending democracy and honoring the late Sen. John McCain.

“I tell you what, if you shush up, I’ll meet with you,” the president said.

That came after Biden was interrupted by shouts such as, “Why haven’t you declared a climate emergency?”

Other climate activists have previously called for Biden to declare a climate emergency, citing “a ferocious new phase of global heating with much worse to come.”