Biden hosts anti-Israel world leader to talk climate, migration; Gaza not on public agenda

' Boric particularly highlighted what he said was the 'collective punishment of the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza' due to the high number of civilian deaths — many of them said to be women and children — during Israel’s operations. Colombia’s left-wing president Gustavo Petro called Israel’s operations a 'massacre' and likened Israel’s actions to those of the Nazis, a comparison that drew a sharp response from Israel’s foreign ministry, The Guardian reported.

