Biden-Harris Administration Invests Nearly $2 Million in Digital and School-Based Programs Aimed at Protecting Youth from Human Trafficking

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), awarded $1.9 million to four local education agencies to partner with expert non-profit organizations and build school-wide capacity to identify and address students’ risk for human trafficking in their communities.

The HTYPE program builds skills and establishes a protocol for handling suspected and confirmed cases of trafficking in coordination with community-based providers, child welfare agencies and law enforcement. The program teaches students to recognize and respond to risks, identify recruitment tactics, and know how to access help.

Schools can tailor their safety program and response protocols to ensure they are responsive to the needs of their student population which factor in local trends in human trafficking. The four award recipients reflect the diversity of student populations including by geography, population size, and race, ethnicity, and other factors that heighten risk for human trafficking. headtopics.com

This is the eighth time OTIP has invited individuals with lived experience and allied professionals to build leadership skills and collaborate on providing diverse perspectives for research, policy, and programs in critical anti-trafficking areas.

OTIP is committed to preventing human trafficking among children and youth by developing and implementing survivor- and expert-informed programs in the spaces where they conduct their daily lives: online and in schools. headtopics.com

