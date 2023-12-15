Biden-Harris Administration Announces Voluntary Commitments from Leading Healthcare Companies to Harness the Potential and Manage the Risks Posed by AI

The Biden-Harris Administration has announced voluntary commitments from leading healthcare companies to harness the potential and manage the risks posed by AI in healthcare. These commitments focus on safety, security, and trust, and are a critical step towards ensuring responsible AI in the industry. President Biden's Executive Order 14110 outlined numerous actions, including those to be taken by the U.S.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to ensure the responsible use of AI in healthcare. The companies involved in the commitments pledge to vigorously develop AI solutions to optimize healthcare delivery and payment, advance health equity, expand access, make healthcare more affordable, improve outcomes through coordinated care, enhance patient experience, and reduce clinician burnout





