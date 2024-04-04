Biden Fights to Prove U.S. Economy's Dominance

President Joe Biden is fighting to persuade Americans that the U.S. economy is the world's best. Trump 's apocalyptic warnings about the economy collapsing into ruin are contradicted by the numbers, which show American economic dominance.

The U.S. gross domestic product grew 2.5% in 2023, outpacing other developed economies. The Federal Reserve Chair states that it is too soon to determine if recent inflation readings are more than just a bump.

