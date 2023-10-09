Biden faces new Democratic pressure on border ahead of 2024 reelection bid

The issue of immigrant surges in blue cities and states far from the U.S. southern border threatens to upend President Joe Biden's relationships with Democratic leaders ahead of what looks to be a close 2024 reelection battle.

He further noted,"Chicago is the home of the DNC convention" in 2024."What you don't want is having a migrant problem next summer with migrants around the convention center," he explained, pointing to the optics of it.In a letter Friday, Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) became the latest Democrat to call on Biden's White House to do more. He told Massachusetts state Sen.

It's relatively unusual for Northern city mayors, in particular, to prioritize an issue that is largely left to the federal government and those of border states. But, with the spread of immigrants in the U.S. being specifically routed to"sanctuary" cities and states run by Democrats, leaders are forced to address it. headtopics.com

Following the call, Pritzker penned a letter to Biden asking him to respond to the issue and initiate a coordinated response at the border. "In terms of the presidential race, it probably isn't much of a factor," he said."Now, if it becomes a factor in places like Atlanta or Phoenix, given the shaky nature of those politically, Georgia and Arizona, it could become a problem for the president in winning those states back in 2024.

Auchincloss contributed that there will be an array of issues on voters' minds in 2024. But immigration, he said, is certainly one of them."I think cost of living, immigration, and the health of our democracy are likely to be three of the most salient issues for voters," he said. headtopics.com

