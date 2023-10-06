Biden faces more criticism about the US-Mexico border, one of his biggest problems heading into 2024

. Even some of his top allies worry about those issues' effects on his reelection chances. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)MIAMI — (AP) — The ad sounds like something out of the GOP 2024 playbook, trumpeting a senator’s work with Republicans to crack down on the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs into the U.S.

The Biden administration this week took two actions seen by many as moving to the right on immigration.in South Texas after Biden pledged during the 2020 campaign that he would build"not another foot" of wall. And U.S. officials said they wouldBoth moves inflamed conservatives and liberals alike.

“MAGA Republicans are running on the legacy of Donald Trump’s playbook of family separation, caging kids, and shouting ‘border!’ without any serious solutions,” said Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for Biden’s reelection campaign, referring to supporters of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. headtopics.com

Republican-led border states started busing thousands of immigrants to Democratic-led cities across the country, creating in many places a huge shortage of space that’s led to makeshift shelters and camps.from babies to the elderly at a shuttle bus center. They sleep on cardboard pads on the floor and share airport bathrooms..

About six in 10 voters then said they disapproved of how Biden was handling the issue of border security, according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping national survey of the electorate. headtopics.com

"There is going to be a tendency to blame the White House when in fact this has been a failure on Congress," she said. The last major immigration reform approved by Congress Lugo, who arrived in the U.S. six years ago and has legal residency, was able to bring her 9-year-old son from Venezuela last year through the humanitarian parole program. But she's been unable to bring her mother, who was the boy’s caregiver since he was 2 years old.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Bag Trends 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

Top Fall 2023 / Winter 2024 Fashion Must-Haves 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

The Savannah Bananas announce world tour for 2024The Savannah Bananas announced their 2024 World Tour for 2024 on Friday.

Why Trump vs. Biden in 2024 might not be a sure thingIt’s clear there has become more opposition from both Republicans and Democrats to a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024.

Why Trump vs. Biden in 2024 might not be a sure thingIt’s clear there has become more opposition from both Republicans and Democrats to a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024.

Why Trump vs. Biden in 2024 might not be a sure thingIt’s clear there has become more opposition from both Republicans and Democrats to a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024.