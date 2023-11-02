Biden expresses support for humanitarian ‘pause' in Israel-Hamas war as heckler demands ceasefire

“Mr. President, if you care about Jewish people, as a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now,” the heckler, who identified herself as Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, shouted. She was jeered by most of the 200-person crowd and escorted out by security, however, Biden responded by voicing his most full-throated support yet for a temporary de-escalation in Israel’s military campaign to rid the Gaza Strip of Hamas terrorists. The commander-in-chief went on to claim that he persuaded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “call for a ceasefire” earlier in the conflict to allow hostages being held by Hamas to be released.

“I’m the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a ceasefire to let the prisoners out,” he said. “I’m the guy that talked to to convince him to open the door.“This is incredibly complicated for the Israelis. It’s incredibly complicated for the Muslim world as well. I supported a two-state solution. I have from the very beginning,” he continued. “The fact of the matter is that Hamas is a terrorist organization. A flat-out terrorist organization.

The Biden administration is said to be at the forefront of the cautious approach, worried that Israel doesn’t have an attainable military goal. “Both Israel and the Biden administration want to exhaust every effort to try and get hostages out of Gaza,” an unidentified senior Israeli official told Axios.

“If Hamas proposes a big package, of course, we will be ready to do things in return,” said the official, stressing that Israel’s plans for a ground assault would only be delayed, not dropped.Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble of the Jabalia refugee camp, one day after an Israeli airstrike hit the area, in northern Gaza, on November 1, 2023.The United Nations has also passed a nonbinding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza.

United States Headlines Read more: NYPOST »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJ: Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Says It Struck Jabalia Refugee Camp, Killing Hamas CommanderThe latest news on the escalating conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war, time to get ‘prisoners’ outBiden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war, time to get ‘prisoners’ out

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

AP: Biden calls for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas warPresident Joe Biden says he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war. Biden was talking to a roomful of supporters gathered in Minneapolis for a reelection fundraiser when he was interrupted by a protester calling for a cease-fire. The call for a pause was a subtle departure for Biden and top White House aides.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Biden calls for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas warPresident Joe Biden says he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: Biden calls for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas warPresident Joe Biden says he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

KSATNEWS: Biden calls for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas warPresident Joe Biden says he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: ksatnews | Read more ⮕