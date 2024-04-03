Biden Enlists Bernie Sanders to Highlight Democratic-GOP Contrasts on Health Care

President Biden has enlisted Senator Bernie Sanders to highlight the differences between the Democratic and Republican parties on healthcare. Sanders will lobby for a broad cap on out-of-pocket drug payments and the cost of insulin, as part of Biden's efforts to expand on his 2022 legislation. The president also aims to extend the benefits of a $2,000 annual cap on prescription costs and a $35 limit on monthly insulin to all Americans.

Additionally, Biden wants to allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of up to 50 drugs per year, starting in 2026. The plans will be discussed at a White House event, emphasizing the contrast between Biden and former President Donald Trump and his GOP allies

