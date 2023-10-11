Biden endorses FTC's plan to eliminate hidden fees: 'They sure matter to working folks'

"These junk fees may not matter to the wealthy, but they sure matter to working folks in homes like the one I grew up in," Biden said in remarks at the White House Rose Garden.The president added that junk fees also make it "harder for honest businesses who are trying to do the right thing.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on new efforts to crack down on hidden junk fees in the Rose Garden of the White House October 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, said research indicates that hidden fees can cause consumers to pay as much as 20% more than had they known the total cost upfront and comparison shopped. headtopics.com

The FTC estimates that consumers waste 50 million hours each year searching for the total price for tickets and lodging. The time saved in those two categories because of the rule would be equivalent to about $1 billion annually.

"The proposed rule would prohibit corporations from running up the bills with hidden and bogus fees, requiring honest pricing and spurring firms to compete on honesty rather than deception,"said on a call with reporters. "Violators will be subject to civil penalties and be required to pay back Americans that they tricked. headtopics.com

Following the president's speech on Wednesday, Bob Pinnegar, CEO of the National Apartment Association, suggested that the proposed FTC rule could increase the cost of rental housing. "Policymakers must understand that layering additional regulations will heavily impact housing operations and harm the affordability and availability of rental housing, ultimately hurting the very individuals they seek to protect," Pinnegar said.

