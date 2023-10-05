Biden DOJ turns to Supreme Court to shield ghost gun regulations

The Biden administration is once again turning to the Supreme Court for relief after the Justice Department said an appeals court defied the high court's prior ruling upholding ghost gun regulations.

A three-judge panel for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ruled President Joe Biden's bid to ban so-called ghost gun kits cannot be enforced on two unfinished gun part manufacturers.

"In so doing, the lower courts openly relied on arguments that this Court had necessarily rejected to grant relief that this Court had withheld," she added. The Supreme Court intervened in the case on behalf of the government in early August, granting an emergency stay of U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor's 2022 decision against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule. headtopics.com

But on Monday, the 5th Circuit panel made two major changes to the district court's decision from last year: It held the ghost gun regulations can't apply to a pair of plaintiff manufacturers and narrowed O'Connor's original ruling, finding he improperly extended the injunction to private citizens who purchase parts to make homemade guns.

