Biden Delivers Final UN Speech Before Potential Presidential Exit

President Biden on Tuesday will deliver what will be his final speech to the United Nations General Assembly — and it's also likely to be one of his last speeches on the world stage as president, capping a decades-long political career that has focused heavily on foreign policy .The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, colloquially known as UNGA , is bringing leaders from across the globe to New York.

The senior official called the situation between Israel and Lebanon 'delicate and dangerous.'Missiles slammed into southern Lebanon on Monday, killing nearly 500 people, according to Lebanon's health ministry, as Israel said it was targeting Hezbollah weapons hidden in residential buildings.

