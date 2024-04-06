Biden criticized for not pushing foreign company to replace collapsed bridge

It's not clear why President Joe Biden , who was in Baltimore on Friday to visit the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, is not pushing harder for the company whose cargo ship caused the catastrophe to replace the bridge and pay the bill to clear the wreckage, Rep. Andy Harris said on Newsmax on Friday. "That's what he did in East Palestine," the Maryland Republican said on "Wake Up America." "He called for the railroad companies to do all the cleanup necessary.
I don't understand why he hasn't called for the same from those big foreign companies." Harris added that he doesn't think Biden will do a "whole lot" in Baltimore on Friday other than "grandstanding" during an election year. "The president has called in the Army Corps of Engineers," Harris said. "They just announced this morning that by the end of the month, they'll have a 35-foot channel cleared, and by the end of May, they plan to have the whole 50-foot channel cleared, so everything's in proces
