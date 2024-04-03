Biden Confident in Husband's Victory Despite Polling Data

Biden was discussing the campaign work she had been doing for her husband, and that she was not worried at all about possibly losing in a rematch with former President, the presumptive nominee for the Republican Party. One of the hosts then asked her about recent polling data that indicated Biden was losing to Trump in multiple battleground states, prompting her to immediately object.

The first lady then fell back on her previous statement about the election, citing how voters would be given a choice between “chaos” or “steady, wisdom, experience.” Biden added that when voters are presented with their choice between her husband and Trump, “it’s obvious” her husband will emerge as the victor., which found that the president is currently falling behind Trump in six out of seven battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina. In Wisconsin, Biden and Trump were tied at 46

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Climate Advocates ‘Confident’ in Victory as Shell Appeals Landmark RulingThor Benson is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Senator Mark Kelly Confident Biden Will Win More Votes in ArizonaSenator Mark Kelly expresses confidence in President Biden's chances of winning more votes in Arizona compared to the previous election. Kelly praises Biden's agenda and criticizes Trump's policies. Biden makes a plea for support in Arizona, highlighting the state's importance. Host Lawrence O'Donnell discusses the pressure on the Biden campaign to win Arizona and asks Kelly about their strategy. Kelly mentions Biden's previous victory in Arizona by 10,000 votes.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Dem Sen. Kelly: ‘Confident’ Biden Will Win Arizona with More Votes than 2020Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Election night tracker: Biden and Trump swing to victory in Georgia, Mississippi, and WashingtonVoters in four states headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the March 12 presidential contests.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Election night tracker: Biden and Trump swing to victory in Georgia, Mississippi, and WashingtonVoters in four states headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the March 12 presidential contests.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Biden Looks to Score Elusive Diplomatic Victory in Russia's Backyard'If that door is open because of the Russian diversion, that's a good thing,' former U.S. ambassador to the OSCE James Gilmore III tells Newsweek.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »