Biden condemns the 'appalling assault' by Hamas as Israel's allies express anger and shock

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Saturday decried the appalling assault" against Israel by Hamas militants and said the United States was prepared to offer support after the surprise attack that drew worldwide condemnation, anger and shock from Israel's allies.

Hamas' unprecedented incursion, coming on a major Jewish holiday, was the deadliest attack in Israel in years and was threatening to spiral into a broader conflict. Israel retaliated with airstrikes in Gaza. “We are at war,” Netanyahu said.

Blinken had been planning a trip to the Middle East, with stops in Israel and Saudi Arabia, later this month, but those plans are now on hold, according to multiple U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration deliberations.

Like Biden, who said the U.S. “unequivocally condemns this appalling assault,” many world leaders stressed that Israel has a right to defend itself and they pledged solidarity. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen denounced the “senseless attack” by Hamas and said, “This violence is neither a political solution nor an act of bravery. It is purely terrorism.”

In Vienna, the Israeli flag was raised at the Austrian chancellor's office and Foreign Ministry in a gesture of solidarity."There is no excuse for terror," Nehammer said in a post on X. "The kingdom recalls its repeated warnings of the dangers of the situation exploding as a result of the continued occupation, the Palestinian people being deprived of their legitimate rights and the repetition of system provocations against" them by Israel, a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said.

