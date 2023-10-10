Biden condemns Hamas actions, says U.S. is sending Israel military aid

Gaza neighborhoods lie in ruins after Israeli retaliation airstrikes03:39Man recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in IsraelHow did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of GazaIsrael orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack1993: Rabin and Arafat shake...

Gaza neighborhoods lie in ruins after Israeli retaliation airstrikes03:39Man recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in IsraelHow did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of GazaIsrael orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack1993: Rabin and Arafat shake hands at White House with President ClintonNFL head of security sounds alarm as drone incidents on the rise at games01:44U.S. to send military assets closer to Israel, Pentagon announcesPresident Biden condemned Hamas’ actions as “unadulterated evil” and compared it to the acts of ISIS. The president also said the U.S. is sending Israel military aid, including ammunition and interceptors. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas, will send Blinken to IsraelAt least 20 American citizens are unaccounted for, at least some of whom are Hamas hostages, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Hamas AttackIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

